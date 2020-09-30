Highlights: India outright rejected the definition of LAC under the 1959 concept

India rejected China’s claim that Beijing follows its 1959 stance on the concept of Line of Actual Control (LAC). Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that India has never accepted the so-called de facto Line of Control defined ‘unilaterally’ in 1959 and everyone, including the Chinese side, is aware of it. The Ministry hoped that the neighboring country would refrain from making ‘unconstitutional unilateral’ interpretation of the so-called border.

India’s strong reaction to Chinese Foreign Ministry’s stance

Indeed, amid the deadlock that has been going on for nearly five months in eastern Ladakh, China’s Foreign Ministry stated that Beijing follows its 1959 stance on the concept of LAC. India has reacted strongly to China’s statement. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in response to a media question on the issue, ‘India has never accepted the so-called de facto Line of Control as unilaterally defined in 1959. The same situation has been maintained and everyone, including the Chinese side, is aware of it.

Mention of letter written by Nehru to Nehru

Srivastava’s remarks came after a spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry told the English newspaper Hindustan Times that China had proposed LAC on November 7, 1959, in a letter sent to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on behalf of his then Prime Minister Chow Enlai. Considers Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao said that the concept is based on a letter written by former Chinese President Chou Enlai to Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1959. China considers this as the reference point of LAC. Rao said, “In the 1960’s official talks after that, the Chinese did not elaborate on the concept of 1959. He reached the LAC with the same concept during the 1962 war.

India cited these agreements

Here, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India cited various bilateral agreements including the 1993 Agreement on Peace and Sustainability on LAC, Agreement on Confidence Building Steps in 1996 and Political Standards and Determinative Principles for Resolution of Boundary Issue in 2005 Agreement related to.

China stopped the process of fixing LAC

Srivastava said that China is responsible for the process of fixing a common definition of LAC under these agreements. Under this process, India and China started exchanging maps of the central sector but in 2003 China refused to exchange maps of the western sector when it was being discussed. The process has since stalled and Beijing refuses to come to the negotiating table to determine the definition of LAC.

‘China is violating agreements’

He mentioned these agreements to indicate that the two sides had committed to reach a mutual agreement on demarcation of LAC. Srivastava said, “Therefore, the Chinese side’s assertion that there is only one LAC is completely contrary to all commitments made by China in these agreements.” He said that the Indian side has always respected and adhered to LAC.



‘China’s words, difference between actions’

Referring to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent address to Parliament, Srivastava said that it is the Chinese side which has tried to unilaterally change the status quo by its efforts to encroach on LACs in various parts of the western sector. The Foreign Ministry spokesman also said that China has repeatedly reiterated in the last few months that the current situation in the border areas should be resolved according to the agreements between the two countries.

Srivastava said, “Even in the agreement between the Foreign Minister and his Chinese counterpart on September 10, the Chinese side has reiterated its commitment to abide by all existing agreements.” He said, “We therefore hope that the Chinese side will sincerely abide by all agreements and concurrence and refrain from unilaterally unconfirmed interpretation of the LAC.”

