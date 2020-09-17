Highlights: Chinese PLA soldiers camped at Y-junction of Depsong

They are not allowing Indian soldiers to go to their patrolling points.

Chinese troops have adopted this attitude since the conflict began in April.

The Defense Minister did not mention this in his detailed statement in Parliament.

Rajat Pandit, New Delhi

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not mention Depsong if he made a statement in Parliament on the tension with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. (Rajnath Singh Statement on LAC Standoff in the Parliament) However, the Chinese military has been blocking India’s patrolling squad in the strategically important Depsong since April.

Our associate newspaper The Times of India asked a senior defense official in this regard when he said that Depsong is an old place of controversy which is not with new fronts of open conflict this year in Pengong Lake, Chushul, Gogra-Hotsprings and Galvan Valley Should be mixed. He said, ‘A military conflict has not yet arisen in Depsong. There India and China have been making different claims about LAC. There has not been any fresh attempt to change the ground situation.



Discussion in security circles

But there is growing concern in security circles that China has opened a front in other places so that it can divert India’s attention from the more important Depsong. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has been preventing Indian troops from visiting traditional patrolling points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13 in Depsong for the past five months. The PLA’s military squad is camping at the Bottleneck or Y-Junction in Depsong. India believes that it comes within 18 km from its border. Actually, China claims 972 square kilometers of land in this area.

India is probably playing in the hands of China, which is in the process of cutting Depsong from the point of contention towards the south. If this happens, the PLO will be allowed to do as they please. Defense officer



That’s why Depsong is more important

The major concern of the Chinese government is that the Depsong-Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) sector is very close to its Western Highway G-219 that connects Tibet to Xinjiang. The PLA has deployed 12 thousand soldiers near LAC with tanks and artillery guns here. India has also deployed two additional military brigades, which have about six thousand soldiers since May. In addition, tanks and mechanized infantry regiments have also been deployed. All these are at an altitude of 16 thousand feet from where access to the DBO as well as the highly sensitive Karakoram Pass is accessible.

India is playing in the hands of China?

Another official said, “India is probably playing in the hands of China, which is in the process of cutting Depsong from the point of dispute towards the south.” If this happens, the PLO will be allowed to do as they please. He said, “To retain their claim on the LAC, one has to keep patrolling at their patrolling points as there is no possible permanent deployment of troops like the Line of Control (LOC) with Pakistan.” But we are not allowed to go till our patrolling points in Depsong. ‘

The last major military conflict in Depsong took place in April – May 2013. Then the PLA soldiers entered the LAC for 19 km and capped it in Raki Nala. The dispute was resolved through 21 days of diplomatic negotiations.