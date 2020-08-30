A new claim has been made by the Congress once again over the India-China border dispute. Subsequently, the Congress claims that photographs taken from the satellite have revealed that China has deployed missiles on the eastern borders at Naku La and Doka La, threatening India’s security. The party demanded that the government should take the nation into confidence on the issue.Congress leaders Rajiv Shukla and Gaurav Gogoi said at a joint digital press conference that the government should discuss the issue during the monsoon session of Parliament and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond to everyone’s concerns. Government sources underlined that the Armed Forces are closely monitoring activities along the border. Both Congress leaders asked why the government was silent on the issue.

India retaliates, despite protests, India deploys warship in South China Sea

Shukla said, ‘We urge the Government of India to take the nation into confidence. The government should also discuss this issue with the Corona virus in Parliament, and clarify what threat to the country’s security. ‘ Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said that this is a matter of grave concern, which affects national security and can have terrible consequences. He said, “This is a very serious issue and we have been constantly reminding the Modi government about the expansion of China’s military strength, but the Government of India and the Prime Minister are silent.” Both leaders said that the government should tell about its action plan to deal with the situation.