China’s efforts to repeat deception such as the India-China clash at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday were thwarted by our bravehearts. In Mukhpuri, north of Rejang La, 40–50 Chinese soldiers armed with sharpened weapons tried to capture the peak in Indian territory, on which the jawans fired at them after firing them in the air. On this issue, China had fabricated a false story that its soldiers had gone for talks and provocative action was taken from India. Now pictures have come which not only expose the lies of China, but also about its dangerous plans.It is seen in the photographs that in the number of 40-50 Chinese soldiers are armed and trying to come to the peaks near Rejang La on which Indian soldiers are stationed. It is clear in the pictures that Chinese soldiers have sharp weapons. They are just 200 meters from the Indian soldiers. In the month of June, in the Galvan valley, as they had fraudulently attacked Indian soldiers with sharp weapons and baton sticks, they came with full preparation to repeat the deception. But this time due to the open exemption, Indian soldiers not only warned Chinese soldiers to fire in the air but also chased them. LAC was fired 45 years later. Chinese troops were strategically seeking to occupy the important Indian peaks.

Chinese soldiers are face to face in Rejang La

For the last three days, the Chinese troops have been trying to get closer to India’s forward position in troops in the south shore of Pangong Lake. The soldiers of India and China are still face to face near the peaks near Rejang La. 21 Indian soldiers were killed in the conflict in Galvan, while about 45 soldiers from China were also killed. However, Beijing never officially stated how many of his soldiers were killed. By the way, the picture of the tombs of his soldiers also exposed his lies.

Midnight China accused

Earlier on Monday, China alleged that the Indian Army opened fire on the LAC on the south bank of Pangong Lake. A statement issued by the commander of the Western Theater Command of China said that the incident took place on Monday, September 7. According to China, the Indian Army fired warning shots at the people of China Border Guard trying to negotiate and then the China Border Guard personnel took necessary steps to control the situation. China alleged that the Indian Army crossed the LAC at Shenpao Hill and alleged that India violated bilateral agreements. This will increase tension and misunderstanding in the area. On behalf of the Commander of the Western Theater Command of the Chinese Army, it was said that we demand from the Indian side to stop the dangerous steps and punish the firing person and ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

Local commanders get free exemption after Galvan violence

According to the 1996 agreement between India and China, neither China nor India can fire or blast anyone within 2 kilometers of the Line of Actual Control. Agreements were signed in 1993, 1996 and 2013 to ensure peace remains on the LAC. Protocols were set as to how it would be resolved through negotiations if the situation worsened. But after the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galvan on 15 June, it was clear from the Indian side that the local commander has been given full exemption and he can decide what to do according to the situation. . 20 soldiers of India were martyred in Galvan, after which the question was raised as to why the soldiers were not allowed to firing. After which it was clear from the top leadership of the country and also from the army that the local commanders can take a decision according to the situation to deal with China.