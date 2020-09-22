new Delhi: The border between India and China has been escalating for months. Both countries have agreed to reduce this tension. Announcing several steps to reduce tensions in eastern Ladakh, the Indian and Chinese armies have decided not to send more troops to the front.

A joint statement was issued late Tuesday evening by the Indian Army and Chinese Army regarding the sixth round of talks between the military commanders of India and China.

It said that on the issue of stabilizing the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), both sides exchanged in-depth views and both sides agreed on the sincere implementation of the important consensus between their leaders.

In order to end the deadlock in eastern Ladakh, there was a 14-hour meeting between the military commanders of the two countries on Monday. The statement said that the two sides agreed to strengthen contacts and avoid misunderstandings and wrong decisions, as well as not to send more troops to the front, not to change the ground situation unilaterally.

It said that the Indian and Chinese forces agreed to refrain from any action that could complicate the situation.

Along with this, both sides agreed to take practical steps to resolve the problems appropriately, jointly ensure peace in the border areas. The statement said that the two sides agreed to hold the seventh round of military commander level as soon as possible.

Amid continued tension from India, Xi Jinping said – China does not want cold war or …