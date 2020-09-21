new Delhi: The exercise to reduce border tension between India and China continues. In this series, the meeting of the military commander level of both countries has started in Moldo. This is the sixth round of commander level meeting between the two countries, which is considered important. A senior diplomat is also present in this meeting for the first time from India. India has always advocated resolving the dispute through peace and dialogue. In such a situation, on the negotiating table, India tries to find a way to find a solution. Along with this, China also has to answer in its own language.

The first high-level meeting on the border is taking place between the two countries after the August 29-31 incidents and the incidents of firing on September 7 and 9. Between 29-31 August, India made its deployment on several hills in the southern area of ​​Pangong Lake. The Chinese army tried to infiltrate into Indian territory, which the Indian soldiers had failed. At the same time, between 7 and 9 September, Chinese soldiers were firing in the area of ​​Pangong Lake.

Earlier, a meeting between the Defense Minister and the Foreign Ministers has been held. India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Russia. The two leaders agreed on a five-point formula.

What is this five point formula

The first– Includes not allowing differences to become disputes

Second– The armies of both countries retreat and stay at a reasonable distance

The third– Negotiations between the two countries continue

The fourth– Treat agreement and protocol as both countries

Fifth– Do not take steps to increase stress

Why is today’s meeting important

Military commander-level talks are also important because earlier, between August 31 and September 7, more than half-a-dozen talks between Brigadier rank level officers were being ended. On the other hand, this will be the first time after the incidents of firing in the area of ​​East Ladakh for the first time after the 1962 war, when senior officials of both countries will be face to face at the negotiating table.

