The eighth round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China could be held next week to focus on furthering the process of withdrawal of troops from East Ladakh, where the winters are going to be in the future. Government sources gave this information. Earlier, during the seventh round of talks on October 12, there has been no breakthrough in the withdrawal of troops from the conflict points of the soldiers of the two countries.Both sides had said that the seventh round of talks was ‘positive and fruitful’. A source said, ‘The eighth round of military talks may take place this week. The date has not been finalized yet. ‘ A day after the seventh round of talks, the armies of the two countries said in a joint press statement, ‘The two sides maintain a dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and a mutually acceptable solution to the withdrawal of troops as soon as possible Agreed to reach.

Both sides made many important decisions

On the intervening night of 29 August and 30 August, the Indian troops regained control of the Mukhapari, Rejang La and Magar hill areas around the southern bank of Pangong Lake after PLA troops tried to intimidate the Indian troops in the area. . Following the sixth round of military talks on 21 September, the two sides announced several decisions, including not sending more troops to the forward areas, unilaterally avoiding changing positions on the ground, and taking any such action. Avoidance was involved which would further complicate matters.