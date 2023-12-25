As Indian children began the school year this month, students in thousands of classrooms received new textbooks on history and politics that diluted or eliminated key details of India's past that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party views as inconvenient to its vision. Hindu nationalist of the country.

The changes targeted references to links between Hindu extremism and the assassination of Mohandas K. Gandhi; the secular foundation of postcolonial India; and the 2002 riots in Gujarat, where Hundreds of Muslims were killed in days of indiscriminate retaliatory violence at a time when Modi was the state's top leader. Chapters on the history of the Mughal Empire, covering hundreds of years of Muslim rule, were cut or eliminated.

Among the passages removed from high school history and politics textbooks: the “Gandhi's constant pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity so provoked Hindu extremists that they made several attempts to assassinate him”.

The amendments follow other efforts by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, to erase prominent Muslim footprints in Indian history and politics, including frequently changing street and city names from Muslim to Hindu.

With that divisive campaign, anti-Muslim hate speech has proliferated, holy sites have been aggressively contested, and Hindu lynch mobs have killed Muslims on suspicion of slaughtering or even simply transporting cows, which Hindus consider sacred.

Political interference with education is not new to Indian democracy.

Successive federal and state governments have tried to harness education for their benefit, whether to promote an ideological agenda, such as stopping a sex education program in a BJP-ruled state, or for self-promotion, including a spectacular portrait of an opponent. Modi's party politician in the section of a textbook on a farmers' movement.

Dinesh Prasad Saklani, director of the National Council of Educational Research and Training, an autonomous organization of the Ministry of Education that monitors the content of textbooks, said the changes were made to reduce the burden on children after the pandemic. Important information was condensed, Saklani said, “that in no way will affect a child's knowledge.”

The change in the curriculum was a topic of wide debate in the Indian media. One newspaper, The Indian Express, was scathing in an editorial.

“The recent changes invite the accusation that the Government not only wants to escape unpleasant events, but also wants to ensure that students do not engage with social and political realities with a critical attitude.”said the newspaper.

SUHASINI RAJ

THE NEW YORK TIMES