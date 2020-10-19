Highlights: Indian army caught Chinese soldiers from Demchock, Ladakh, posted on corporal rank

Army and intelligence agency engaged in interrogation, talks with Chinese army for withdrawal

Chinese media’s tone softened after soldier’s capture, said – this will increase confidence

Beijing

India has captured a Chinese soldier from the Demchock area of ​​Ladakh. This soldier is posted as a corporal in the People’s Liberation Army of China. Since then, the tone of the Chinese media Global Times, which has repeatedly threatened war, has softened. China’s official media Global Times has written that India can return this soldier lost on the border soon. This will increase trust between the two countries.

Negotiations continue between India and China for the return of the soldier

A day earlier, the Global Times, which described India as highly confident and following the US gestures, wrote that China and India are constantly discussing the issue of withdrawal of troops. The ongoing dialogue between the two sides on the withdrawal of troops seems to be moving in a positive direction. China and India have previously reached an agreement on the matter and now both sides are moving towards resolving the issue.

There will be no conflict due to the withdrawal of the soldier

The Global Times softened its tone, saying that the withdrawal of troops would not lead to new conflicts in the border areas. This will indicate new progress in bilateral negotiations by settling the matter. China and India share uninhabited border with many parts of it for different reasons. It is common to get lost in these areas without indicators or proper equipment.

Both countries are following the right procedure

Chinese state media quoted Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, claiming that similar incidents involving lost soldiers on both sides had occurred earlier. Common procedures after a missing soldier is found from the other side include verifying his or her identity, making the necessary investigations, and involving the other side.

Chinese soldier caught near Ladakh border, Indian army engaged in questioning

There will be no effect on the conversation

The expert told the Global Times that China and India have so far followed the correct procedure to deal with the incident. He hoped that the incident would not have any negative impact on the ongoing dialogue between the two sides. The two sides are working together to resolve the incident and repatriate the missing soldiers. However, tensions still persist in the two countries due to the border dispute.

Ladakh’s cold, Chinese army flies to war, preparations on war-footing for rescue

The seventh round talks positive

The Global Times wrote that China and India completed the 7th round of senior commanders’ meetings last week. Following which a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense said that the meeting was positive, constructive and increased understanding of both sides. The spokesman said that the two sides had an in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disintegration along the Line of Actual Control in the western region of the India-China border areas. Showing big heart in such incidents will help in resolving the dispute.