India | Caste councils are suspected of ordering poor families to settle their debts by selling girls as sex slaves

of India Human Rights Commission has demanded the authorities to clarify the information that came out from the media reports, according to which there is an ongoing debt procedure in the state of Rajasthan that violates the human rights of girls and women.

According to Indian media reports, traditional caste councils in some parts of the state have ordered poor families to pay their arrears by handing their daughters over to traffickers. This is how the girls are suspected to be trafficked to different parts of India and even abroad, the commission’s pleading says.

According to the commission, the girls are suspected of being victims of sexual abuse and torture. According to the India Times girls end up as sex slaves due to debt settlements.

If the families have not agreed to give up their daughters, the punishment has been the rape of the mothers of the family, the commission says, referring to Indian media reports, and demands an investigation into the matter.

Indian According to ANI news agency a Rajasthani minister Pratap Khachariyawas rubbished allegations of girl trafficking in his state. According to him, the Human Rights Commission should have discussed with the state police first and it is pointless to say anything about the matter without investigations.

British newspaper The Guardian reports, that at the center of the alleged debt arrangements are councils linked to the ancient Hindu caste system, where orders are sometimes issued without regard to laws. Five members sit in the councils.

Human Rights Commission mentioned one case where the caste council had ordered a man to give, among other things, his sister and 12-year-old daughter as payment for his debts worth about 18,000 euros.

In another case, the man is suspected of having to sell his daughter in order to settle debts of around 7,300 euros, the commission said. Reportedly, the girl, whose age was not disclosed, had been sold three different times between human traffickers and she had become pregnant four times.