Disclaimer:This article is auto-uploaded from the agency feed. It has not been edited by the team of NavbharatTimes.com. Language | Updated: 05 Oct 2020, 11:18:00 PM

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) On the “unwarranted” comment of the Permanent Coordinator of the United Nations in India on the incidents in Hathras and Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh, India on Monday said “to ignore the comment of any outside agency” Would be appropriate ” as the investigation in the cases is still going on. The Ministry of External Affairs also said that the government is taking these matters “very seriously”. Drawing attention to incidents of sexual offenses against women and girls in India, United Nations Permanent Coordinator Renata Desalien said that the alleged gang rape and murder incidents in Hathras and Balrampur suggest that people belonging to deprived sections of the society have sex. The risk of violence / crime based is high. In a statement, he said that it is necessary that the administration ensures that the culprits are brought to justice early, empowering families to get justice on time, providing them social support, counseling, healthcare and rehabilitation . The statement said that the United Nations is unhappy and worried about the continuing sexual violence against women and girls in India. Responding to media queries on the UN official’s remarks, Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that some “unnecessary” comments have been made by the UN permanent coordinator on some recent incidents of violence against women. “The United Nations Permanent Coordinator in India should know that the government has taken these matters very seriously,” he said. Srivastava said, “As the investigation process continues, any unnecessary comments from outside agency It is better to ignore. “While underlining that the Constitution gives equality to all citizens, Srivastava said that being a democracy,” We have such a record of giving justice to all sections of society which are of the time. Has stood the test.

