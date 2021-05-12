In the midst of the health crisis resulting from the second wave of coronavirus, India on Wednesday beat a new record when confirming 4,205 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while the total number of fatalities is 254,197.

According to official data released by the Indian Ministry of Health, 348,421 new infected were registered and are already 23.3 million infected since the pandemic began. It is the second country with the most accumulated infections, only behind the United States.

The number of active cases remains at 3.7 million and the positivity rate is around 17.5 percent, which shows the desperate situation through India, as the World Health Organization suggests that the pandemic is under control in a country if the positivity rate is below the 5 percent threshold.

Meanwhile, the fatal victims are concentrated in the western state of Maharashtra, the most affected by the virus, where a total of 793 deaths were recorded this Wednesday, while the cases once again exceeded the barrier of 40,000.

The southern states of Karnataka and southern Kerala also reported some of the highest data in the country, with 39,510 and 37,290 infections, respectively.

Mass open-air cremations in India. AP Photo.

Kerala, in fact, celebrated weeks ago along with four other Indian regions a highly contested legislative elections by the agglomerations that were created during the electoral rallies.

In them you could see large masses of supporters no mask and without respecting the safety distances.

New Delhi, one of the cities most affected by the lack of oxygen tanks in hospitals to treat the most serious coronavirus patients, it accounted for 12,480 new infections and 347 deaths in the last day.

The vaccination campaign That began last January and that is seen by the Indian authorities as the only hope to alleviate the boom in infections in the country did not experience great changes either, with 2.4 million doses of the drug being administered in the last 24 hours.

India is going through a crisis due to the lack of oxygen to care for patients infected with coronavirus. AP Photo.

So far, the country has a total of 175.2 million beneficiaries of the two serums that are manufactured in the country: Covishield, from Astrazeneca, and Covaxin, from the Serum Institute of India (SII); in addition to the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

These figures still do not achieve, however, glimpse the initial objective of the Government of inoculating 300 million people before the month of July, due to a lack of vaccines that slows down the rate of vaccination in this country of 1.35 billion people.

With information from EFE.

DB