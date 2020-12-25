In the midst of the ongoing tension in Ladakh, India has started preparations to surround China at its home. In this aggressive strategy of India, many of its persecuted neighbors are ready to become allies. The Vietnamese Navy is going to conduct exercises in the South China Sea with the Indian Navy on 26 and 27 December. Apart from this, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and Philippines are also eager to buy India’s BrahMos missile, including Vietnam, due to the increasing threat from China.On December 21 of the same month, a Prime Ministerial Summit was held between India and Vietnam. In which the two countries also agreed on mutual cooperation against China’s increasingly aggressive policies in the Indo-Pacific region. In 2016, during the first term of PM Modi, a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement was signed with Vietnam. Maritime maneuvers starting tomorrow are being said to be the result of this strategy.

India sent help to Vietnam struggling with floods

India has sent more than 15 tons of relief material to Na Rang Port in Ho Chi Minh city through its naval ship amidst the severe floods in Vietnam. The Indian Navy vessel INS Kilton, carrying it, will conduct maneuvers with the Vietnam Navy while returning. It is being told that the purpose of this exercise is to increase contact and cooperation with the Vietnamese Navy.

Deal on BrahMos in both countries soon

India has not yet agreed to deliver the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile despite having a wide strategic partnership with Vietnam. It is believed that India is afraid that if this missile was given to China’s neighboring countries, it could worsen our relationship with the dragon. When India trained Vietnam Air Force pilots to fly the Sukhoi SU30 MKI in 2018, the Chinese media saw a strong reaction.

BrahMos missile to be built by Chinese army

This missile can become an Indian missile for the Chinese Navy patrolling the South China Sea. It is the only missile in the world that can be fired through sea, water and air. This missile is capable of penetrating its target with precision, carrying conventional and nuclear warheads up to 300 kg. Its speed is also higher than 2.8 Mac. For this reason, no Chinese missile defense system can stop India’s BrahMos.

What harm to China due to Vietnam getting BrahMos

China would never want Vietnam to have India’s BrahMos missile. The Chinese missile will then fall directly into the range of this missile. Vietnam shares a 1300 km border with its neighboring China, while Vietnam has a 1,650 km long border with the South China Sea. In such a situation, land, water and air fired BrahMos can prove to be a useful weapon for Vietnam facing Chinese aggression from two sides.

India’s most dangerous missile successfully test fired in Bay of Bengal, in minutes, killed its ‘enemy’

Billions of credit to Vietnam for purchasing arms

India has already given a line of credit of Rs 36,78,54,50,000 to Vietnam for purchasing weapons. The deal is believed to include the purchase of BrahMos missile. India is currently offering 12 high-speed petrol ships worth $ 100 million to Vietnam under the credit scheme. These ships are being built for Vietnam border guards guarding the border.