India has boycotted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly. As soon as Imran Khan was named for the speech, the members of the Indian delegation left the House. Actually, India has done this boycott to raise the Kashmir issue on behalf of Pakistan and make a statement against India.

While addressing the United Nations Assembly, Imran Khan once again had to resort to lies. He said that the RSS is trying to make India a Hindu nation by leaving behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru. Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Assembly today. There is a possibility that PM Modi may give a befitting reply to Pakistan during his speech.

#WATCH Indian delegate at the UN General Assembly Hall walked out when Pakistan PM Imran Khan began his speech. pic.twitter.com/LP6Si6Ry7f

At the same time, India’s permanent representative in the UN described Imran Khan’s statement as diplomatically low. He said that Imran Khan’s statement included making false accusations, making personal attacks, and commenting on India not seeing the condition of minorities in his country. He said that the answer will be given in the Right to Reply.

India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan’s argument that the Kashmir issue is one of the longest-standing disputes in the United Nations (UN). At the same time, Pakistan was also advised to focus on the unfinished task of dealing with terrorism. In a video message marking the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi praised the UN’s achievements, but also cited “failures and shortcomings”.

He had said, “The organization is only as good as its members say it should be. The Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine dispute is one of the longest-running disputes. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are still waiting for the fulfillment of the commitment made by the United Nations to give them the right to take decisions. ”