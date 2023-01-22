Production questions current Indian prime minister’s role in uprising that killed at least 1,000 Muslims

The Indian government vetoed the reproduction of the documentary “India: the Modi Question” in the country. The British Broadcasting Production BBC questions the role of the country’s current minister, Narendra Modi, in the 2002 Gujarat uprising. At least 1,000 Muslims were killed at the time.

According to Kanchan Gupta, from the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, not even excerpts from the documentary can be shown in the country. He the ranked as a “disguised hate propaganda”. He stated that the production reproduces the “colonial mentality” gives BBC.

The broadcaster did not broadcast the documentary in India, but some YouTube channels uploaded the production. The government requested that YouTube block the videos and prevent the documentary from being reposted on the platform. It also asked Twitter to remove more than 50 posts that shared links to the documentary on Youtube.

Both platforms cooperate with instructions, according to Gupta. The government established the blockade on Friday (19.jan.2023), under powers “emergencies” provided for in the country’s Information Technology standards.

Narendra Modi was leading the province of Gujarat in 2002 when a train fire killed 59 Hindus. The local government initially blamed the fire on Muslims. The population revolt resulted in the death of at least 1,000 Muslims. International organizations consider that the number was underestimated.