ofMoritz Bletzinger shut down

The corona mutant B.1.167 is considered worrying. In India, the variant creates a dramatic situation. Now it is spreading in Germany.

Munich / Berlin – The current Corona * situation in India is dramatic. The country registers over 400,000 new infections again and again in just one day. A new virus variant had appeared on the subcontinent and was spreading rapidly. The reports from India are staggering.

The mutant B.1.167 * was classified as “worrying” by the World Health Organization and is under special observation. It is spreading worldwide. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach recently described the development in Great Britain as “astonishing and frightening”, but also gave in early May in Merkur.de-Interview all clear * when he said that the B.1.167 mutant was no more dangerous than the B.1.1.7 variant that is currently most widespread in Germany.

Corona: India variant is spreading in Germany – “Share is rising steadily”

The India variant has also arrived in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute * is observing a growing proportion of the new pathogen. At the moment it is only detected in a few samples, “but its proportion has increased steadily in recent weeks,” writes the authority in its report on Wednesday evening.

India is already suffering dramatically from the spread of the corona mutant *. And now there is another grisly problem. “It is a nightmare within the pandemic,” complains an Indian doctor BBC.

India: fatal fungal disease hits corona infected – fungus eats nerves and tissue

A black fungus apparently affects many corona patients. It is a dangerous disease of the lungs and sinuses and is fatal in half of the cases. Often the eyes have to be amputated to save the patient’s life. The fungus breaks down nerves, tissues and vessels. Surgeons have to cut away anything that is infected.

The fungal infection called mucormycosis is actually very rare. But people with diabetes are particularly at risk. It has a high number of middle-aged people in India. A doctor explains that diabetics who are now also infected with the coronavirus are more likely to suffer from mucormycosis.

“Corona therapy like adding fuel to the fire”: Covid treatment promotes dangerous fungal infestation

“Diabetes lowers the body’s immune system, the coronavirus makes it worse,” explains the doctor from Mumbai BBC, “And then steroids, which are supposed to help fight Covid-19 *, are like fuel in the fire”. Of course, you can’t do without Covid therapy, but unfortunately it greatly promotes fungal infestation. In the humid climate of India, the mushrooms spread particularly quickly anyway. Medicines are practically of no help once the blood vessels have started to disintegrate. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

