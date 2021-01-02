An expert committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Saturday recommended approval for indigenous developed India Biotech’s anti-corona virus vaccine ‘covaxine’ for limited emergency use in India, some regulatory provisions The sources have given this information.

Covaxine has been developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm’s application for the emergency use of the vaccine was re-discussed on Saturday after a subject expert committee (SEC) on CDSCO’s Kovid-19 submitted a handover, the source said.

On December 7, Bharat Biotech filed an application with the Controller General of Pharmaceuticals of India (DCGI) for approval for the indigenously developed covicin vaccine. The SEC on Friday recommended the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca anti-corona virus vaccine ‘Kovishield’ for emergency use in India. Now the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will give final approval to both the vaccines.

CDSCO panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin in India: sources – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2021

The committee had implemented certain regulatory provisions recommending the approval of the emergency use of the anti-Kovid-19 vaccine in Oxford, stating that the vaccine was intended to increase immunity in people 18 years or older to prevent the disease. It is and two doses should be given through muscle injection at a difference of four to six weeks.

Currently clinical trials of six Corona vaccines are going on in India. These also include covishield and covaxin. Covishield is the Austroxy vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India, Pune. Kovaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Biotech of India in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Apart from these two, ZyCOV-D is being developed by Cadila Healthcare Limited in Ahmedabad in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology. Also NVX-CoV2373 is being developed by Serum Institute in collaboration with Novamax. There are two other vaccines, one of which is manufactured by Biological E Limited, Hyderabad in collaboration with MIT, US. The second HDT is developed by Pune-based Genova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in collaboration with the US.