Students celebrate the successful landing on the moon of the Indian Chandrayaan-3 mission last August in Guwahati. Anupam Nath (AP)

It is a September morning and in a meeting room at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bangalore, AS Kiran Kumar remembers his beginnings at India’s national space agency (ISRO), which he would lead between 2015 and 2018. It was in the year 1975 when New Delhi, as he relates, managed to have its first satellite, Aryabhata, in orbit. The Indian device was launched by a rocket from the Soviet Union, which cultivated a close relationship with the South Asian giant. The USSR was then a superpower and had managed to send a cosmonaut into space more than a decade earlier. A few weeks ago, in August, two devices were approaching the south pole of the moon to land there. One was Russian, and he failed. India achieved it, becoming the first nation to place an object in that interesting area of ​​the Earth’s natural satellite.

The feat of ISRO, which has its headquarters in Bengaluru, portrays in space the changing state of power relations on earth. Russia, which inherited the bulk of the USSR’s extraordinary capabilities, today maintains great assets in the sector, but has not managed to return to the moon since that time. The two main protagonists of the new space race are the United States and China, the two undisputed superpowers. In the first case, a very active private sector contributes to the strength. But the achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission made it clear to a global audience that India is already, and without a doubt will be, a leading actor in that race.

Kiran Kumar has been part of the genesis and evolution of that mission. He was a planning member of the first phase (in which he also carried out technical tasks), the second (launched shortly after his term at the head of the agency ended) and the current one, in which he helped draw lessons from previous failures. and continues to collaborate in operational aspects of post-landing.

AS Kiran Kumar, at the Nehru Planetarium in Bangalore, in September. Andrea Rizzi

“India started its program with the objective of enhancing the country’s capabilities and supporting growth and development. He was probably the only one who started without any military intention,” says Kiran Kumar, 72 years old and very affable. “Our objectives were communication, radio broadcasting, meteorological observation. For example, we launched a program that, by studying the concentration of chlorophyll in the seas, helped fishermen.” These were the times of developmentalism in an India that had achieved independence, but was languishing in poverty in a similar way to its great neighbor, China.

The world has changed a lot since then and India itself is changing. With these metamorphoses, the Indian space program also undergoes a marked evolution. The rise of China is one of the driving elements of change. Beijing, increasingly assertive on the international scene and repressive on the domestic scene, cultivates a close relationship with Pakistan, a neighbor with which India lives in a state of constant tension. The two giants maintain dangerous territorial disputes. A defining moment was when Beijing tested the launch of its first anti-satellite missile, in 2007. India did the same in 2019.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Pensions, the government raises funds for the Work decree: 325 million away Subscribe

“We are witnessing great changes. On the one hand, the space economy is growing. On the other hand, it is increasingly evident that space is a domain for achieving other types of advantages,” says Kiran Kumar. “This is underway, and India cannot remain inert in the face of it, for safety and security reasons. Even if you just want to preserve your position, to stay the same you have to move. In that sense, the lunar mission has been a stimulating challenge for our space sector. And it is in this perspective of progress that we must also see the changes in regulations and policies, for example, to facilitate more private companies to get involved. The Government is moving,” he points out.

The Chandrayaan-3 Rover on the surface of the Moon. ISRO

Since 2020, the Narendra Modi government has promoted changes that facilitate the proliferation of companies in the sector, and indeed, India now has a vibrant private sector. To do this, it has several advantages, both geopolitical and market-related.

Shaju Stephen, president and CEO of Aadyah, a space company founded in 2016 and with a handful of global clients, describes it this way at the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru: “On a global scale, there are only six space players. reference that have capabilities in the space sector from design to launch. USA, EU, Russia, China, Japan and India. We are known for knowing how to do it at the lowest possible cost. If you look at these six options, you see that global companies do not want to go to Russian or Chinese technology, because working with these countries is a challenge. The US has many export controls, because space is a dual technology, with military applications. So the competition is in some way with Japanese and Europeans. The Japanese have cost and language barrier problems. Europeans are not cheap either. So we are in a sweet spot in the market,” he says.

As Stephen points out, the Indian space sector stands out for its great ability to contain costs. The Chandrayaan-3 mission cost only 75 million dollars [unos 70,7 millones de euros]. Its launch technology also has contained costs and has proven to be very reliable, thus reducing insurance premiums, although it has a notable competitor in the Falcons from Space-X, Elon Musk’s company.

In early September, a few days after the lunar success, India launched a rocket for a solar mission, which will travel 1.5 million kilometers over four months to a point from which it will study the sun (which is located about 150 million kilometers from the earth).

ISRO is also preparing its first manned space mission, which could take place as early as 2024. India is clearly behind the US and China in the space race. Its technological capabilities are inferior and it has fewer resources, so it is not foreseeable that it will be able to close the gap in the medium term. But his ambition is enormous. In his address to the nation on the 75th anniversary of independence, Modi urged the private sector to join the great effort to “dominate the world.” His rhetoric and plans suggest that, on Earth as in space, he sees a horizon in which, within a few decades, India will be able to become the third superpower, perhaps behind the United States and China, but clearly ahead. from other actors.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.