MotoGP India, super Bezzecchi has to settle for 5th place

Marco’s Sprint Bezzecchi it could have ended at the first corner of the Buddh International Circuit. Instead, it was precisely from the accident with teammate Luca Marini that the masterpiece began Bezwho recovered 12 positions in 11 laps, finishing the short race in India in fifth place.

Bezzecchi’s words

The driver of the Mooney VR46 team easily takes the prize as today’s best, limiting the damage and reviving a Sprint otherwise resting on Jorge Martin’s dominance: “It’s still a positive day, because I got a pole which is also valid for tomorrow. I’m very sorry for Sprint because I was convinced I could do better, but that’s how it went“, these are the words of Bez to Sky Sport MotoGP.

“The disappointment of the moment certainly helped me in my comeback but I was fully aware of what I was doing. I felt good, I didn’t control myself because I felt good with the bike. I saw them in front and took them quickly, this made me push even harder. With one more lap I could have even fooled Binder…“.

“Turn-1 is a difficult and bastard braking section. You brake a meter later and go straight, it’s impressive, I don’t know why. It has a difficult angle, then you always crash at turn-2. There is little contact at the rear, you only have the brake at the front. In turn-4 you arrive stronger and therefore it should be more difficult, but instead it is less so. Poor start? I actually started off quite strong, very similar to Misano and my best ones, the starting time was good as were the first few metres. Unfortunately Jorge and Pecco started much stronger than me. I knew that Turn 1 was tricky, so I didn’t want to overdo it, I wanted to stay behind them, then what happened happened“.