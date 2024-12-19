Wall Street represents the heart of the financial markets and remains the main center of the industry around the world. The United States has no rival in terms of the combined value, the capitalization, of the companies listed on its stock exchanges. But this year it has had a tough competitor in the companies that make the jump to the stock market. India becomes the leader for the first time in the number of new listed firms in 2024being the region that registers the most IPOs.

In the emerging country, 327 public sales offers (IPO) have been carried out since January, according to data compiled by the consulting firm EY in a report, which highlights that this is almost double that of the operations carried out in the United States ( 183) and more than two and a half times those of Europe (115). These figures imply that 27% of all IPOs in the world this year have taken place in Indiawhich is clearly benefiting “from the reconfiguration of global supply chains and economic growth,” the report highlights. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects growth of 6.5% for India in 2025, two points above that expected in the other emerging engine, China. The Asian giant has not had a good year; So much so that mainland China saw its lowest IPO activity in a decade.

The ranking of money raised by companies is led, of course, by the United States, with 32.8 billion dollars. They are followed by India (with 19.9 billion) and Europe, not including the United Kingdom (with 18.2 billion). In general, The global IPO market recorded a total of 1,215 dealsgenerating $121.2 billion in revenue in 2024, slightly below 2023 levels.

Flight of companies to Wall Street

The United States also continues to stand out in another factor, and that is in the number of foreign companies it attracts. International IPOs on Wall Street grew 51% this year, to 101 operations. These data mean that 89% of releases outside the country of origin take place in the United States. Furthermore, the “Foreign issuers accounted for more than half of US IPOs (an all-time high)although they contributed only 18% of the total value of the operations,” highlights the report. It is one of the great challenges that Europe faces, preventing its companies from preferring to be listed on the American stock market.

Regarding Spainfrom EY they value that 2024 has been a year in which “finally Not all expectations at the beginning of the year have been met.However, Puig’s departure has been one of the main departures worldwide,” says Rosa María Orozco, IPO leader for EY in Spain, who points out that by 2025, “the macro context may be reasonable, and some of The uncertainties that affect the world, such as the United States elections, have dissipated, so we think that companies should continue evaluating the IPO option as an attractive alternative for all those businesses that have a value and growth proposition that is going to result attractive to the market.