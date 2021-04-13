India authorized the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, an important local drug manufacturer announced on Tuesday, which will accelerate the vaccination campaign at a time when the country registers a large increase in infections.

“We are very happy having obtained authorization of emergency use for Sputnik V in India, “said in a statement GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director of Indian pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy’s.

“With the increase in cases in India, vaccination is the most effective tool in our battle against covid-19, “he added.

Sputnik V is the third approved vaccine by India, after the vaccine developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca and Covaxin, from the Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

Care in a Bombay train station. Reuters photo

According to production agreements signed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russian sovereign wealth fund that promotes the vaccine, the Indian manufacturer will produce 852 million Sputnik V.

RDIF Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement that the approval is a “milestone” following “extensive cooperation” in clinical trials of the vaccine.

Dmitriev added at a press conference in Moscow that he expects some 50 million doses to be manufactured in India. “towards the end of summer”.

“We think it is a Russian-Indian vaccine, as much of the production will be made in India,” he added.

India, a country of 1.3 billion people, faces a large increase in cases of covid-19 in recent weeks, prompting the government to enact a curfew and introduce movement restrictions.

On Monday, India registered 161,000 additional infections, exceeding for the seventh consecutive day the barrier of 100,000 new daily cases.

The efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6%, according to an article in the Lancet medical journal, the Indian laboratory also points out.

“This is good news because it will stimulate the supply of vaccines in India … but it will not do much against the current outbreak (cases),” virologist Shahid Jameel told AFP.

This new wave of covid-19 in India resulted in restrictions and / or partial lockdowns in many severely affected states and territories.

Hard measures

Maharashtra, the main source of contamination, last week imposed a lockdown on weekends and a night curfew.

But the state – which is home to Bombay, the economic capital – warned that a total confinement it could be instituted in the next few days if pollution continues to increase.

Mumbai authorities announced on Monday that they will be built in the next six weeks three field hospitals.

A hospital in Bombay. Photo EFE

In New Delhi the number of beds for COVID-19 patients will increase, while 14 large hospitals will be converted into facilities specifically for the coronavirus, according to officials.

The chief minister of the Indian capital, where a night curfew is in effect, said Sunday that 65% of the new patients were under 45 years of age.

India, the world’s leading vaccine manufacturer, began its vaccination campaign in mid-January and has injected 108 million doses to date.

But the ambitious goal of the government of vaccinate 300 million people By the end of July, it is not progressing as planned due to dose shortages in some states and doubts about vaccines.

Source: AFP

PB