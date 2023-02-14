The search by the Indian authorities of the headquarters of the public radio and television medium in the United Kingdom, ‘BBC’, occurs weeks after the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ was broadcast. A material that investigated the role of the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in the clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the state of Gujarat, in 2002. The opposition denounced the act as an attack on the freedom of the press.

A crowd of authorities and a group of media outside the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in New Delhi, capital of India, marked the news day in that Asian nation. The tax authorities of the Indian Government searched the headquarters of British television located in that city and in Bombay.

The procedure was in charge of the Department of Taxes of that nation, an organization that, until now, has not ruled on the investigation. However, the Reuters news agency, citing an official from that institution on condition of anonymity, reported that “a credible probing operation was being carried out.”

Various media gathered in front of the BBC headquarters in New Delhi in the context of the operation carried out by the Indian tax agency against the British television station, on February 14, 2023. © Reuters – Anushree Fadnavis

The local channel ‘NDTV’ also published the testimony of another of the workers of the Indian economic entity. As reported by the outlet, “they have gone to review the account books” for an investigation.

Other Indian media pointed out that the operation included the seizure of computers, cell phones and company documents.

For its part, the BBC reacted in a short statement. “We are fully collaborating,” the outlet said on Twitter. At the same time they called for “the situation to be resolved as soon as possible.”

For its part, the BBC reacted in a short statement. "We are fully collaborating," the outlet said on Twitter. At the same time they called for "the situation to be resolved as soon as possible."



The British Foreign Office also reacted, reporting that it is closely following the development of events.

The presumed cause of the registration

The investigations into the BBC take place weeks after the British television broadcast the documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’. A piece that investigated the role of the current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in the clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the state of Gujarat, in 2002.

Modi was the local ruler of that region when an alleged Muslim mob attacked and burned down a train carrying Hindu pilgrims. The incident led to clashes in which some 1,000 people died. Most of the victims were Muslims. The number, according to various groups, could even be close to 2,500.

Narendra Modi was blamed for not doing enough to stop that crisis. He was even the subject of an investigation under the supervision of the Indian Supreme Court. As a result, a report of more than 500 pages came to light for which he was exonerated.

Private security officers guard the entrance to the BBC offices in New Delhi, while the operation of the Indian economic authorities is carried out. on February 14, 2023. © AP – Altaf Qadri

‘India: The Modi Question’ was broadcast in a complex context for Modi, who aspires to a new term at the head of the Indian Government.

India has been in the crosshairs of several Western powers as one of the few nations that trades with Russia, specifically its fuel. Due to ongoing sanctions on Moscow, this brings New Delhi under fire for “financing” the war.

Experts on the subject consider that these details led the Indian Foreign Ministry to classify the documentary as “a piece of propaganda” with the aim of creating “a discredited narrative” around the image of the prime minister.

“An assault on press freedom”

“It reeks of despair,” said KC Venugopal, an opposition MP on his Twitter account. According to the legislator, the search at the BBC offices “shows that the Modi government is afraid of criticism.” He also called what happened “undemocratic” and “dictatorial.”

"It reeks of despair," said KC Venugopal, an opposition MP on his Twitter account. According to the legislator, the search at the BBC offices "shows that the Modi government is afraid of criticism." He also called what happened "undemocratic" and "dictatorial."



The president of the Indian National Congress political party, Mallikarjun Kharge, described the incident as “an assault on press freedom.” Kharge further stressed that the record was a “blatant and unapologetic revenge to strangle critical voices.”

In other reactions, the Publishers Guild of India expressed concern about the “use of government agencies to intimidate and harass press organizations.”

The Asian headquarters of the office of the Committee to Protect Journalists also spoke out. “The authorities should not harass journalists who carry out their work,” the organization stressed on its social networks.

The Asian headquarters of the office of the Committee to Protect Journalists also spoke out. "The authorities should not harass journalists who carry out their work," the organization stressed on its social networks.



The ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata, was not silent either. His spokesman, Gopal Krishna, stressed that “India is a vibrant democracy where no one is above the law.” He also pointed out that the institutions acted independently and that the Tax Department did not do anything outside the law “when investigating tax compliance.”

It is not the first time that an international media experience a case like that of the BBC. The independent media portal Newslaundry and the NewsClick website, among others, were also registered in 2021. That same year, the newspaper Dainik Bhaskar was accused of tax evasion.

They had one factor in common: their critical attitude towards the Government.

Other government actions to prevent the spread of the documentary

The arrests of various student leaders took place in the last days of January. The reason for the arrest was nothing more than the attempt to publicly screen the BBC documentary.

Several centers of higher studies had already prohibited any type of activity related to political material, for which they warned of serious consequences.

This led to the removal of the journalistic piece from various platforms such as ‘Youtube’ and the blocking of some 50 tweets. Even Elon Musk, owner of the company, echoed the theme.

"It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter around the world overnight, while I continue to lead Tesla and Space X, among other things," he previously highlighted criticism for "allowing" censorship in India.



“It is not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter around the world overnight, while I continue to lead Tesla and Space X, among other things,” he previously highlighted criticism for “allowing” censorship in India. .

