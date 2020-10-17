new Delhi: India’s position in the Global Hunger Index is worse than neighboring countries. India is at number 94 in the list of 107 countries. For this, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has targeted the government on the situation of India in the Global Hunger Index 2020. Rahul Gandhi has accused the central government of filling the pockets of some of his special ‘friends’.

Rahul Gandhi wrote in the tweet, “The poor of India are hungry, because the government is just filling the pockets of some of its special ‘friends’.”

India’s ranking improved from earlier

However, India’s ranking in the Global Hunger Index 2020 has improved. India was ranked 102 in 117 countries last time. But the thing to note is that this year the number of countries has also decreased. Prior to this, India was 93rd in 2015, 97th in 2016, 100th in 2017, 103rd in 2018. Records show that the crisis in India remains hungry. Malnutrition among children in India is appalling.

According to the Global Hunger Index 2020 report, the situation in India in terms of hunger with a score of 27.2 is ‘serious’. According to the report, about 14% of India’s population is malnourished.

Rahul also surrounded the central government on the 2019 report

India was ranked 102 in the ranking of 117 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2019. Then Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that this ranking shows a huge failure in government policy.

Rahul Gandhi wrote in the tweet, “India’s ranking of Global Hunger IDEX has been falling continuously since 2014, now it has become 102/117. This ranking shows the huge failure of the policies of the government and has exposed the hollow claims of PM Modi’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. ”

