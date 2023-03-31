India: At Least 35 People Dead After Falling Into An Underground Well At A Temple

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Floor collapse at a temple in India kills 35
Floor collapse at a temple in India kills 35
Dozens of worshipers were celebrating a large religious festival in the city of Indore when the ground gave way.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#India #People #Dead #Falling #Underground #Temple
Leave a Reply