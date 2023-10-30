India | At least 13 were killed when two trains collided

According to the preliminary investigation, the cause of the accident was human error, when the other train did not follow the signals.

At least Thirteen people have been killed and fifty injured in a collision between two trains in southeast India, officials said on Monday. The accident happened late on Sunday in the state of Andhra Pradesh on the section between Alamanda and Kantakapalle.

According to the Ministry of Railways, according to the preliminary investigation, the cause of the accident was human error, when the other train did not follow the signals.

of India the railway network is one of the longest in the world. There have been several bad train accidents in the country.

In June, nearly 300 people were killed when three trains collided in the state of Odisha.

India’s worst train accident occurred in 1981 when a train derailed while crossing a bridge in the eastern state of Bihar. The train plunged into the river below the bridge, and an estimated 800 people died.