India | At least 13 dead after the roof of the temple’s stairwell collapsed

Temples across India have been packed on Thursday as Hindus celebrate Ram Navami.

At least Thirteen people have died after a temple floor collapsed on Thursday in Indore, India. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter, among others.

There were at least 25 worshipers in the Hindu temple when the roof of the stair well below the temple, i.e. the floor of the temple, collapsed.

The rescuers found 11 bodies in the stairwell, and two of the injured later died of their injuries in the hospital. The rescuers had to descend into the well with the help of ropes and ladders, which slowed down the rescue work. Indian news agency Ani in the picture you are sharing you can see the challenging rescue work.

It is celebrated to celebrate the birth of Lord Rama. Rama is the seventh incarnation of Vishnu.