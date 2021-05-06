ofMarcella Moschini shut down

A country at its limits – India is groaning under the rampant corona virus. The number of daily deaths hits a new high.

New Dehli – The corona situation in India remains tense. New infections and deaths have been increasing for weeks. In the meantime, medical oxygen and medication are constantly running out in hospitals. Clinics such as crematoria are overloaded. So far there are no signs of an end to the negative trend. On Tuesday, the country recorded over 382,000 new infections and a sad high of 3,780 deaths within 24 hours. The total number of infections has passed the 20 million mark. Observers fear high numbers of unreported cases.

In India, too, the greatest hope in the fight against the virus lies in the rapid vaccination of the population. Every adult in India has been allowed to be vaccinated since last weekend. At the moment, however, the vaccines are very scarce or used up in several Indian states. More than 40 countries including the USA, Great Britain, Japan and Germany have pledged their support.

Oxygen is scarce in India – delivery comes from Germany

After an Air Force aircraft with 120 ventilators from Germany landed in New Delhi on Saturday, further flights are planned for Wednesday and Thursday (May 5th and 6th). The two planes transport an oxygen generation system on board. Medical staff from the Bundeswehr medical service was flown to New Delhi on the first flight. You prepare the construction and operation of the oxygen generation plant and then stay in India for up to two weeks to instruct the staff on site in the operation.

“As the Air Force, we are proud to be making an important contribution to the global fight against the coronavirus with our air transport,” said the Inspector of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz. “Air transportation is routine for us, but we all know that fighting this pandemic is about human lives and every single one counts.”

In India, the corona situation is now uncontrollable. © SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP

Hundreds of thousands dead in India: “Humanity dies too”

However, many people can no longer be adequately helped at the moment. Jitender Singh Shunty works in a crematorium and burns corpses until after 11 p.m. every day. The 58-year-old reported the horror to the German press agency. “I thought that after seeing thousands of cremations I became numb,” he says. But he still cries with the relatives of the many corona deaths. “I’ve seen bodies of young children and young women. Just yesterday we kindled the fire on a young bride who married ten days before. “

“Not only do people die in Delhi, humanity also dies,” says Jitender Singh Shunty of the bitter scenes. “Many people do not die because of Corona, but because they are not receiving any treatment. Is that called death – or murder? ”In fact, many people in India are currently even dying in the parking lots in front of hospitals because there are no more free beds.

Anger against the government grows – India’s foreign minister in quarantine

Quite a few are angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, which more or less declared victory over the pandemic in early 2020. At the beginning of 2020 there were around 10,000 recorded cases a day – more than 30 times fewer than these days – and the government allowed large religious festivals and election campaign events without masks and distance. A few weeks ago, Modi himself performed in front of a large audience without a mask.

Most recently, it became known that Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had to go into self-isolation. He is at a G7 summit in London and tweeted: “For reasons of caution and out of consideration for others, I have decided to hold my appointments virtually.” (mam / dpa)

