NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today, Wednesday, that his country is urging OPEC and its allies to reduce production cuts, as increased oil prices hurt fuel demand for the third largest economy in Asia and increase inflation.

“The Indian consumer is sensitive to prices and is affected by the high prices of petroleum products,” Pradhan added, in statements before the meeting of OPEC and its allies, in what is known as the “OPEC +” group, scheduled for the fourth of March to decide on production policy.

Oil prices have been supported in the past few weeks by cuts (OPEC +) For supplies and hopes for a recovery in demand thanks to the “Covid-19” vaccines.

Prices of gasoline and gas oil, which are heavily taxed in India, have hit record highs due to the global price boom. India, the world’s third largest consumer and importer of oil, meets more than 84 percent of its oil needs through imports.

Demand for gasoline in India declined, after recovering to pre-“Covid-19” levels in August, in the first two weeks of February, while the pace of decline in diesel demand accelerated to a peak of about six months, according to preliminary data on sector sales.

Pradhan said that in addition to the impact on fuel demand, high oil prices could impede economic growth in developing countries such as India.

He added, “Rising oil prices during the past few weeks are damaging the fragile global economic recovery due to the large contraction in demand, which may coincide even with the impact of Covid-19 in its early stages.”

He added that India has managed to contain inflationary pressures in several levels, “but not those affected by crude prices.”

Pradhan said that the recovery in demand should take priority over crude prices, at least over the next few months. He continued, “I call for a reduction in the production cuts of the main oil-exporting countries.”