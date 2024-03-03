Relations between the two countries have been tense since the pro-China Mohamed Moiso won the presidential elections in the Maldives last year and asked India to withdraw its forces from his country.

China's strengthening of its presence in the archipelago overlooking major lines of maritime transport between East and West raises concern for India, which confirmed in a statement by its navy on Saturday that it will launch a new base that will allow strengthening “operational oversight” in the region.

Moiso asked India to withdraw the 89 members of its forces who are in his country to operate reconnaissance flights.

The first batch is scheduled to leave by March 10, and the process will be completed within two months.

The Indian Navy indicated in its statement that the new base, which will begin its inauguration on March 6 on the Lakshadweep Islands, will transform an existing small point into an “independent naval unit.”

These Indian islands are located about 130 km north of the Maldives, and the new base will be on Minicoy Island, the closest point to the archipelago.

The Indian Navy explained that the base will support its efforts in combating piracy and drug trafficking, and comes within the framework of a policy to strengthen the “security infrastructure” on “strategically” important islands.