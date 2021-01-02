Indian doctors said they were the first in the world to isolate and isolate the “British” strain of the coronavirus. Writes about it RIA News citing Indian Medical Research Council.

Samples of the coronavirus were collected and studied at the National Institute of Virology of India. “No country has yet reported on the successful isolation of the British version of SARS-CoV-2,” it was reported. Now scientists can try to adapt the available vaccines against this type of coronavirus.

A dangerous mutation of the coronavirus was first discovered in the UK in September. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new strain could be 70 percent more infectious. Currently, a new type of coronavirus has been detected in 18 countries, including China.

More than 50 countries have closed flights to Britain. In the country, due to the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus against the background of the emergence of a new strain, a critical situation has developed.