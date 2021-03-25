The informal security dialogue known as the “Quadruple Security Forum” was launched to include India, Australia, Japan and the United States. The idea of ​​the forum was formed in 2007 during a meeting of the four countries. But at the time, the forum was not held in the midst of concern that it might be seen as a bloc directly opposing China. Australia withdrew from it in 2008, after a joint naval exercise between the Quartet and Singapore led to diplomatic protests from China.

But recently the four countries converged and converged. There are clearly advantages in converging on peace and stability in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. The idea of ​​the quadripartite forum gained some momentum following the decision of India, the United States and the other two countries to manufacture one billion doses of anti-“Covid-19” for Southeast Asia, within the framework of the Quartet Security Dialogue. This vaccine diplomacy was launched by all the countries of the Quartet, and it is considered the most prominent and most likely measures that have the potential to affect people’s lives directly. It highlights the group’s soft power while expanding its list of priorities.

Speaking at the first Quartet Summit, held recently, President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in addition to the leaders of the other two countries, spoke. And the vaccine initiative appears to boost the influence of every country. Through the US International Development Finance Corporation, the United States is working with the Indian vaccine producer, Biological I. Ltd. »to establish an additional production force in India to manufacture the vaccine, in order to benefit from the cognitive and manufacturing skills of India, as it is the largest producer of vaccines in the world.

Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, is in discussions to provide soft loans to support Indian pharmaceutical production. Australia will contribute $ 77 billion to provide vaccines and support transport and storage operations, with a focus on Southeast Asia. This includes giving money to countries that obtain vaccines, to use them to finance cold chains, training, and more. This endeavor comes at a time when China is boldly expanding its vaccine diplomacy, especially in the countries of the Indian and Pacific region.

At the quadripartite summit, the Indian prime minister called for a positive list of priorities so that the forum would not be seen as part of a bloc that outright opposes China. Certainly, the decisions of the group will help other countries in the Indian and Pacific regions to achieve peace, stability and prosperity. The Indian Prime Minister has already affirmed that through these initiatives and “our single democratic values ​​and our commitment to making the Indo-Pacific region free, open and inclusive, the members of the Quartet framework will become more converged than ever.” Modi added that the Quartet is “an important pillar of stability in the region.”

The vaccine initiative is especially important because it comes at a time of lack of an even distribution of vaccines. The richer countries are now seen to have taken over the vaccine market, while the poor and low-income countries are nowhere to be found. The vaccine initiative may correct some of this inequality in the distribution of vaccines. India has so far drawn international attention with its vaccine diplomacy. India exports or donates to 71 countries, including in Asia and Africa, according to data from India’s Ministry of External Affairs. This comes despite an immense internal need that is also being met with work in full swing to administer the vaccine to the older members of the population at the present time. India is only competing in vaccine diplomacy with China, which has donated and donated vaccines to 69 developing countries and exports to more than 43 countries around the world.

This clearly shows that the Asian continent is leading the ranks to save the world, if we look at the matter in terms of producing and sending vaccines to other countries. The Quartet Summit, which was held via the Internet, focused on cooperation in a number of other areas. The four nations agreed to work together in the effort to tackle climate change and emerging technologies. A number of joint working groups have been formed to collaborate on important technologies and in addressing climate change. The Quartet also agreed to ensure a reduction in emissions based on the Paris Agreement, as well as to cooperate with each other in the technology supply chain, 5G networks, and biotechnology. There is no doubt that the Quartet represents an idea that may support peace and stability in the region. From this it is clear that the forum may become an important group that may go beyond the narrow goals, to achieve greater interests for the region and the world.