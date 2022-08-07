CNN: US and India to hold joint drill 100 kilometers from disputed border with China

The United States and India will conduct joint exercises 100 kilometers from the disputed border between China and India, transmits CNN.

The TV channel learned that the training is scheduled for mid-October. They are organized at an altitude of 10 thousand feet (about three kilometers) in the mountainous region of Auli in the state of Uttarakhand near the Indian-Chinese border.

The Pentagon spokesman elaborated that the partnership with India is “one of the most important elements of the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.” The Indian Army is expected to showcase its high-altitude warfare strategies, while US military personnel are expected to demonstrate a range of techniques that can be used in these conditions.

Joint Indian-American maneuvers “Yudh Abhyas” are held regularly in the territory of the two countries.

In October 2021, local military patrols clashed with Chinese in northeast India. The Indo-Chinese conflict in eastern Ladakh escalated in May 2020, when bloody clashes broke out between the border guards of both countries. The border conflict between the two countries, caused by the lack of a clear demarcation line, has been going on since the 1950s. China does not recognize the so-called McMahon line, which defined the border between Tibet and the possessions of India. Both sides claim illegal occupation of their lands.