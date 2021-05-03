Globally, the number of new coronavirus cases has more than doubled in two months, since the beginning of March.

In the past two weeks, the number of new cases worldwide has surpassed its previous peak, which was reached in early January.

The average daily rate of new cases has been above 800,000 for more than a week.

In India, which contributes more than 40% of cases, the estimate is estimated to be grossly underestimated.

The increase in cases is largely due to the outbreak uncontrolled in India, where the number of new cases has risen dramatically in the last month and shows no signs of abating.

A seven-day moving average of new daily cases across the nation topped 357,000 on Thursday, April 29, more than five times higher than on April 1.

India now accounts for more than 40 percent of the world's new cases.

The country’s fatality rate has followed the same dramatic curve: today, more than 3,000 people die every day.

Analysts claim that even those grim numbers could actually be greater.

The second wave of the virus in India has been devastating.

In hospitals in the capital New Delhi, the shortage of medical oxygen has reached critical levels, and crematoria are active 24 hours a day as family and friends do not stop carrying bodies for cremation.

After establishing one of the strictest quarantines in the world last March, which kept the number of deaths relatively low, the Indian authorities relaxed the restrictions.

Some politicians even organized mass rallies in recent weeks, when the country’s infection rate began to rise.

The surge has left hospitals overwhelmed.

“No hospital has closed its doors and no doctor has withdrawn from the front line,” wrote one doctor in a Facebook post.

“We are fighting missiles with sticks, but we are not going to give up the fight ”.

India’s vaccination campaign has been too slow to contain the wave of cases, despite the country being one of the world’s leading vaccine producers.

Less than 2 percent of its residents are fully vaccinated, and less than 10 percent have received at least one dose.

Other countries and regions are also experiencing worrying trends.

Uruguay, which currently has the highest number of cases per capita in the world, adds up to almost 3,000 new cases per day, an impressive number for a country with only 3.5 million inhabitants.

In fact, much of South America le is going wrong: in addition to Uruguay, until Thursday, April 29, Paraguay, Brazil, Peru, Argentina and Colombia were among the 20 nations in the world with the most deaths from COVID-19 per capita.

Several factors have combined to fuel this outbreak in South America.

In Brazil, the largest country on the continent, the attitude peevish of the president Jair bolsonaro towards the threat posed by the virus has generated a months-long crisis that has spread to neighboring nations.

Furthermore, preliminary research has indicated that the variant P.1, first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus late last year, could be more transmissible and lethal than previous forms of the virus.

The second largest city in Colombia, Medellín, is also among the places that experience severe outbreaks.

Authorities largely managed to get the virus under control last year.

But a second and third wave, in January and April, have devastated the city.

Although the authorities added 1000 new intensive care units in the region in 2020, that preparation has not been enough.

A few days ago, Andrés Aguirre, director of the Pablo Tobón Uribe Hospital, stated that around 300 patients in Medellín and its surroundings were waiting for a place in an ICU.

He said he expected the situation to get worse due to the slow vaccination process in the region.

Central and eastern europe They represent half of the 20 nations with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per capita.

Further east, a wave of cases in Turkey has promoted a new quarantine that began on Thursday, April 29 at night and will last three weeks.

In some parts of Western Europe, high case rates have reached a plateau or have only just begun to decline sharply very slow.

The number of new cases remains especially high in France, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The region has been hit by a wave of new cases this spring amid the rise of variant B.1.1.7.

At a press conference held on Thursday, April 29, Tedros Ghebreyesus, general director of the World Health Organization, expressed his appreciation for the large amount of international support that India has received during its crisis.

The support has included money and medical supplies from around the world.

“At the same time, we must remember that many other countries around the world continue to experience a severe transmission rate,” said Tedros.

After briefly discussing the status of the virus in Brazil, which has started to see a decrease in the number of deaths from its worst days in early April, Tedros added: “The pandemic has taught us that no country can lower its guard at any time ”.

Julie Turkewitz contributed to this report from Bogotá, Colombia, and Sameer Yasir from New Delhi.

c.2021 The New York Times Company