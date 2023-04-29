NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and Russia agreed to strengthen their defense partnership in a talk between their defense ministers on Friday, the Indian government announced, amid concerns in New Delhi that the war in Ukraine from harming its own military supplies coming from Moscow.

Rajnath Singh and Sergei Shoigu spoke on the sidelines of a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers in New Delhi.

“They recognized the unique, enduring and time-tested relationship between India and Russia,” a statement said.

They “expressed satisfaction for the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in the Defense sector, and reiterated their commitment to strengthening the partnership,” the note said, without further details.

The world’s biggest arms importer, India relies on Russia for nearly half of its military supplies and has bought fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines and an aircraft carrier over decades.

The war in Ukraine, however, disrupted supplies of Russian spare parts essential for India to maintain its tank and fighter fleets, and delayed the delivery of Russian air defense systems.

India has refused to publicly blame Russia for the war in Ukraine and has increased its trade with Moscow to a record high, boosted in large part by imports of Russian oil.

(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik in New Delhi)