Even though there is doubt about Russia’s corona virus vaccine worldwide, India stands with its friend. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who went to Russia for the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) meeting, congratulated Russia for making the vaccine. At the same time, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, has also termed India’s cooperation for vaccine production.Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated the Government of Russia for successfully dealing with the epidemic. He praised Russian scientists and health workers for making Sputnik V the corona virus vaccine. At the same time, Kirill said that we recognize the potential of India in the production of vaccines, not only in the market of India, but also for other countries. Russia has also entered into several agreements with leading companies.

He said that around 60% of the world’s vaccines are being made in India. We are in talks with the Government of India, concerned ministries and producers on local production. Other countries, including the US, said that the study’s data was not enough to declare it safe and effective.



Effective vaccine found in trial

Trials conducted on a small number of humans of the Kovid-19 Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ have not shown any serious harm and have also developed ‘antibodies’ to all those included in the trials. This has been claimed in a study published in The Lancet Journal on Friday. Russia approved this vaccine last month, after which it was questioned worldwide, especially in the West.

