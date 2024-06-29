June 29, 1974

MORE IMSS UNITS. The IMSS will immediately address the solution to a series of service deficiencies that are currently registered in El Carrizo and Topolobampo, where due to the meager installed capacity, medical care has to be restricted to the insured population, causing disruption and dissatisfaction. The sub-delegation of the institution reported that a brigade of technicians is carrying out studies that will allow the construction of some facilities that will be conditioned to provide a better service to the insured.

PERÓN CONTINUES WITH THE FLU. Buenos Aires. The illness described as flu, which has kept President Juan D. Perón confined in his residence for 10 days, persists and has affected his larynx. A statement from the presidency stated that the 78-year-old president, who has not been seen since the 17th of this month, only received his most immediate collaborators at his residence, since his flu condition persists. Perón’s wife, Vice President María Estela Martínez, will return from an 11-day tour of Europe. Perón’s private secretary said that Perón “only has a small cold and no other problem.”

FAREWELL FOR LOURDES ACEVES. A party was held at Dr. Pedro Cortez’s house, organized by the group of friends of the beautiful young girl Lourdes Aceves, who will soon reside in the capital of Jalisco. Very good wishes were expressed to Lourdes, who with great sadness is leaving these lands that she loves so much and in which she has cultivated so many affections. The organizers Aracely Cortez, Teresita González, Clarissa Navarro, Alma Fierro and Lety Hallal. They took great care of their guests.

June 29, 1999

SUPPORT FOR PRODUCERSThe inter-secretarial meeting held by the farmers’ leaders and Governor Juan Millán with the secretaries of Sagar, Secofi and Caades was not satisfactory, but it did yield some agreements that help to unblock the problems of marketing stored corn and beans. For now, Conasupo was able to stop unfair competition by stopping sales of beans and corn that it has in stock from previous harvests, and by restricting grain imports that were being made.

INDIA AND PAKISTAN FIGHT. New Delhi. The Indian army has repelled a Pakistani attack in the southern part of the Siachen Glacier, where troops from both countries are engaged in fighting at an altitude of about seven thousand metres, which has already caused the death of at least 15 soldiers from Islamabad, said Indian spokesman Colonel Bikram Singh. In Drass, another sector of the front, in what has been called the highest conflict in the world, the air force carried out attacks that he described as “very effective”. Siachen is located in the extreme north-eastern part of the strip of territory and there has been fighting since the beginning of May. According to Singh, 389 Pakistani soldiers and 123 Muslim guerrillas were killed in combat, while India lost 175 men. For his part, the Indian Chief of Staff, General Ved Prakash, said that “the war in Kashmir was started by Pakistan, but it will end on our terms. We will fire the last shot.” Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawas Sharif has sent a letter to Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari on the situation in Kargil. The letter was delivered to Bihari by Sharif’s special envoy, former diplomat Niaz Naik. The letter is part of communications between the two prime ministers that never broke off during the crisis.

