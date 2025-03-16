India announced this Sunday the beginning of the negotiations with New Zealand for the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations, a decision that coincides with the arrival of the Asian country of the Neozyme Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, for an official visit.

“On the occasion of the proposed meeting between the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the very honorable Christopher Luxon (…) The two nations are pleased to announce negotiations for a free trade agreement “the Indian Ministry of Commerce has reported in a statement.

Luxon began this Sunday a Official visit of five days to Indiain which, in addition to its meeting with Modi scheduled for Monday, it plans to keep a telephone conversation today with Indian Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Neozeland Prime Minister too It will attend the tenth edition of the Raisina dialogue tomorrow, a forum on geopolitics and geoeconomy that will take place until Wednesday in New Delhi and in which delegates from more than one hundred countries will participate, with New Zealand this year as a guest of honor.

Luxon arrived at India at the head of a High level delegation that includes ministers and businessmenamong them the head of the New Zealand Commerce and Investment portfolio, Todd McClay.

McClay today held a meeting in New Delhi with his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, in which they addressed the start of the negotiations for a free trade agreement that “Strengthen economic and commercial ties between both countries“, reads in the statement of the Ministry of Commerce of India.

The Neozylanda delegation will remain in the Indian capital until Wednesday, the day on which They will leave for the city of Bombaand, in western India, and where the visit is expected to have mainly an economic character.

This is Luxon’s first visit to India, after maintaining a Bilateral Meeting with Modi on the last Summit of the ASEANheld in 2024 in Laos.

Bilateral trade between both nations amounted to 1,750 million dollars ($ 1,604 million) in fiscal year 2023-2024 (April-March), according to data from the Indian Foreign Ministry.