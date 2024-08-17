India and neighboring countries.. strong relations

India may have problems with its smaller neighbors and relations may fluctuate, but the fact is that India and its neighbors cannot do without each other. Therefore, even if relations go through a difficult period, relations will always continue in the direction of enhancing cooperation. This is evident in India’s relations with the Maldives, which have witnessed a radical transformation.

This week, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited the Maldives. This was the first high-level visit from India after President Mohamed Mohiuddin’s election victory last September. The Maldives’ Foreign Ministry described his visit as a “milestone” in bilateral relations. According to the Maldives’ Foreign Ministry, the two countries expressed their desire to take their strong friendship and alliance to new heights.

The statement and visit would not have generated much attention had it not come after months of tension between the Maldives and India. Relations between the two countries have been in a lull since President Moizo won the presidential election in September last year. In contrast to his predecessor Ibrahim Solih, who championed ties with India, Moizo, who campaigned on a “move away from India” platform, has sought to change his country’s traditional “India first” policy. Since taking office, he has cancelled a hydrographic agreement with India and decided to review a number of other agreements. He also broke with the usual tradition of a Maldives president visiting India on his first foreign trip after being sworn in as president by deciding not to come to India.

This was exacerbated by comments made by three Maldivian ministers who made comments about India and its leaders after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen promoting tourism to India’s Lakshadweep, an archipelago of 36 islands. The Maldivians interpreted this as an effort to lure Indians away from the Maldives, a popular beach destination, which led to Indian tourists being spooked and tourism to India declining.

The episode highlighted how India’s smaller neighbours are deeply intertwined economically with India, one of the world’s fastest growing economies. They cannot afford to be detached from India. President Dr Mohammed Mohiuddin was effusive in his praise of the relationship with India, saying: “India has always been one of our closest allies and invaluable partners, facilitating and providing assistance whenever we need it.” He praised the Indian foreign minister for his “full commitment to taking the historic relations between the two countries to new heights in the years to come.”

Similarly, relations between India and Nepal have been through a rollercoaster ride. Last month, KP Sharma Oli, the leader of Nepal’s largest communist party, was appointed prime minister of Nepal after forming a new coalition. He replaced Pushpa Kamal Dahal, whose 18-month government collapsed after Oli’s Nepal Communist Party and the United Marxist-Leninist Party agreed to form a new coalition with the centre-left Nepali Congress.

Indian Foreign Secretary Wickram Mishra visited Nepal last week, where he met his Nepali counterpart Sewa Lamsal and sought to rekindle the momentum in relations. The two officials discussed a number of issues, including the progress made in the energy sector in recent years. Nepal has been exporting hydropower to India, providing clean energy, while Nepal has benefited from the revenues. They also acknowledged some successes in greater connectivity through the construction of roads, bridges, integrated checkpoints, railways, and oil pipelines across the border. There is no doubt that there is a need to upgrade India-Nepal relations, especially in the economic sphere.

One of the main ways India can reach out to its neighbors is to share some of the benefits of rapid growth. India’s relations with its smaller neighbors will certainly be more volatile in the future as well. But the bottom line is that India’s smaller neighbors need it and vice versa. All that can be done is to manage the situation.

*Director, Centre for Islamic Studies – New Delhi