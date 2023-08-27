Nikkei: India and Japan step up work on joint LUPEX mission to the Moon

India and Japan, against the backdrop of the success of the Chandrayaan-3 program, will intensify work on the joint Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX) to the Moon. About it informs Nikkei.

As part of the project, Delhi and Tokyo plan to send a descent vehicle with a rover to the region of the south pole of the moon in fiscal year 2025 (ends March 31, 2026), which will search for water ice on the Earth’s natural satellite. For this, India will provide a descent vehicle, and Japan will provide a rocket and a planetary rover with high-tech scientific instruments.

“The space race is heating up as countries look to titanium and other lunar resources,” the channel says.

On August 23, the Indian automatic interplanetary station (AMS) Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the lunar surface.

On August 19, the Russian AMS “Luna-25” entered an off-design orbit and collided with the surface of a natural satellite of the Earth.