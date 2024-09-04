Likhachev: India and China are interested in the Russian nuclear power plant project on the Moon

India and China are interested in the Russian project of a nuclear power plant (NPP) on the Moon. About this TASS This became known from the head of the state corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev.

“The new solution that we are being asked to implement is a version of a lunar nuclear power plant with an energy capacity of up to half a megawatt,” the head said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

In May, the agency, citing the general director of the state corporation Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, reported that the sending of a Russian-made nuclear installation to the Moon for a joint Russian-Chinese station would take place after 2036.

That same month, the leader said development of a nuclear power plant for a joint lunar station with China had already begun.