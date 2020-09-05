new Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a long meeting with China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghi in Moscow, Russia, amidst intense tension over the LAC. It is believed that in this meeting, India has bluntly said that if China abandons its expansionary policy, peace can prevail on LAC. This meeting was held at the request of China.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who went to attend the meeting of the Defense Ministers of SCO countries, met Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghi in Moscow. The meeting started at 9.30 pm Indian time and lasted for two hours and twenty minutes. The Indian delegation included Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar, Chief of Integrated Staff Committee Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar and India’s Ambassador to Russia. All the PLAs in the delegation along with the Chinese Defense Minister were military officers. Wei Fengahi was also the commander of the PLA Army’s Rocket Force before becoming the Minister of Defense.

In the pictures that came out of the meeting, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in his familiar style, waving fingers and hands in the air, was seen facing the Chinese Defense Minister.

After the border dispute started, for the first time India and China met at such a large level.

Let us tell you that this is the first time after the border dispute has started that India and China have met at such a large level so that the tension on the LAC can be ended. Although no bilateral meeting was already scheduled between the defense ministers of the two countries, but China took the initiative for this meeting and a message was sent to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Moscow itself. Even for the meeting, the Chinese Defense Minister along with his delegation arrived at the same Moscow Metropolis Hotel where Rajnath Singh is staying.

Army Chief General MM Narwane had said this

However, till late night the news is written, no official information has been revealed from India about this meeting, what was the result of the meeting. But it is believed that both countries raised the issue of maintaining peace on the LAC. But India made it clear that peace on LAC can be achieved only if China abandons its expansionist policy. If China does this then peace can be established between the two countries. Because on Friday during Leh-Ladakh, Army Chief General MM Narwane also said that peace can be achieved on LAC through negotiations.

Before this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, while participating in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference, also named China without non-expansionism, respecting international laws, trusting each other and mutual cooperation in the SCO-region for peace and security. Told to be very important.

