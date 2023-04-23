India and the 15 countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will hold an annual business summit, announced this Saturday (22) the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, where the regional organization is headquartered.

This summit, whose date has not yet been announced, will be held alternately in India and in a Caribbean country, Jaishankar said after a meeting of CARICOM officials.

The minister is on a four-day visit to Guyana, a country in northeastern South America where almost 40% of the population is of Indian origin.

The president of the Industrial Confederation of India (CII), Jai Shroff, called for greater cooperation between his country and the Caribbean and Latin America: “India, Latin America and the Caribbean share common aspirations and challenges”, he pointed out.

Shroff noted that Guyana is attracting increasing international interest. “The recent discovery of oil and gas in Guyana has opened up enormous opportunities for cooperation and development,” he said.

In addition, there are other opportunities in agriculture and food production, noted Shroff, after assuring that the Indian industry is striving to strengthen its presence in the Latin American market.

Guyana, which has the world’s largest per capita oil reserves after discovering offshore oil, says it wants to diversify its economy with the windfall profits to come.

Guyanese Finance Minister Ashni Singh encouraged Indian companies to establish and invest in Guyana and noted that “any producer based in Guyana enjoys privileged access to the Caricom market”.

The Indian foreign minister will leave Guyana on Monday and head to Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.