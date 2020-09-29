new Delhi: India and Bangladesh will celebrate their friendship not only in both countries but also in some other countries. In the Foreign Minister level talks between the two countries, it has been decided to comprehensively celebrate the 50th year program of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries unveiled a commemorative postage stamp issued by the Bangladesh government during a virtual dialogue through video conferencing. At the same time, Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar announced the release of the postage stamp on 16 December 2020 on behalf of the Government of India in memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to the Foreign Ministry, during the Joint Commission meeting held on September 29, the two countries decided to vigorously celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Bangladesh Liberation War and the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations. In this episode, both the countries will organize its celebrations in some selected third countries besides India, Bangladesh through respective missions. Preference will be given to those countries where the number of people of Indian and Bangladesh origin is more. This will be the first time when a decision has been taken to celebrate diplomatic relations with any country in third country.

Military parade on Victory Day in Dhaka-New Delhi / Kolkata

The military parade will be held in Dhaka and New Delhi / Kolkata on 16 December as part of a series of joint events. Apart from this, the veterans of the 1971 Indian War will be honored. Revival of the historic Mujibnagar-Kolkata road and a permanent immigration check post to be established in Mujibnagar. At the same time, Maitri Mela or Milan Mela is also to be organized in collaboration with two Border Guard forces.

Documents related to the 1971 victory will be on the shared website

Seminars with civil society, intellectual class and 1971 war heroes are also to be organized in various cities of Bangladesh and India in a series of programs lasting for about a year. Apart from this, a website will be released in commemoration of 50 years of friendship and victory, where the documents related to the 1971 victory will be available to everyone.

It was decided to mount at Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Museum and other places in India and Bangladesh. The two ministers directed their respective ministries to form a joint committee to coordinate these era events.

In a conversation between Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momin and Foreign Minister Jaishankar, the two sides also discussed the film to be made on Bangladesh’s father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This film is being made by India’s famous director Shyam Benegal. According to the joint statement issued after the meeting, it has also been agreed to make a Liberation War documentary.

