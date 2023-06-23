India and America… common interests
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to the United States on a three-day state visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. The visit is important in its timing and content for several reasons.
During this visit, some big announcements about defense and trade deals are expected, which could signal a new era in technological relations between the two countries. United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said it was a turning point in relations between the two countries.
With more than 40,000 Indian engineers employed by US companies and institutions in India designing chips, India today has emerged as a trusted development partner. “Soon, the greater economic impact of the combined economic powers of both India and the United States will be felt globally as the two countries draw closer,” said Subramaniam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs.
One of the main indicators of increasing cooperation between the two countries is biotechnology and emerging technologies. Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan visited New Delhi for discussions on the subject with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval.
Speaking at the meeting organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry last week, Doval said, “The Biotechnology and Emerging Technologies Initiative is not an arrangement between governments alone, but a collaborative initiative of industry, academia, research bodies and research centers all making a joint effort to aspire to reach India and the United States.” A higher orbit, and a leap to a higher orbit of our strategic relations, where we can build technological capabilities and exploit opportunities. India’s NSA also predicted a higher orbital leap in relations, suggesting that both governments were looking to strengthen people-to-people ties, a point Jake Sullivan also brought to the country. Sullivan believed that the “vital and emerging technologies initiative” is more than just technology, stressing that it is related to relations between people, building the skills of our peoples, building trust between societies and governments, and deepening defense cooperation, in ways that will help both countries strategically and economically. During Modi’s visit, the local manufacture of US aircraft engines for use in Indian fighter jets is expected to be announced.
The deal may be signed between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics. If that happens, it will be a huge boost to the governments ‘Made in India’ programme.
Although reports indicate that there has been some hesitation within US defense industry circles regarding this deal, the positive move in this regard will undoubtedly demonstrate the US seriousness in viewing India as an important defense partner. Also, there is anticipation for a deal to purchase 30 armed (MQ-9B) drones. Reports indicate that this deal is worth 220 billion rupees.
For the United States, the Reaper armed drone deal, if concluded, would be a major boost for the defense industry. The annual trade volume between India and the United States currently stands at $190 billion, and the two countries aim to raise its value to $500 billion annually to include the digital economy, financial technology, energy, space fields, and others.
Dr.. Remembrance of the Most Gracious*
* President of the Center for Islamic Studies in New Delhi
#India #America.. #common #interests
Leave a Reply