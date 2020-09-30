New Delhi Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee said on Tuesday that India’s economy is one of the world’s worst-performing economies. He also said that the government’s economic incentive to deal with problems was not enough. However, he said that the country’s economic growth rate will improve in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The famous economist said in the online program that the country’s economic growth rate was already slowing down from the Kovid-19 epidemic crisis. Real GDP growth rate fell from 7 percent in 2017-18 to 6.1 percent in 2018-19. At the same time it decreased to 4.2 percent in 2019-20. He said, “The Indian economy is one of the world’s worst-performing economies.” The country’s economy will see a revival in the current quarter (July-September). “He said that the economic growth rate in 2021 will be better than this year.

Significantly, the country’s economy has fallen by a record 23.9 percent in the first quarter of the current financial year. Many agencies and institutions have predicted a decline in the economic growth rate in the current financial year. Goldman Sachs revised its earlier estimate, forecasting the economy to decline 14.8 percent in 2020-21, while Fitch Ratings 10.5 percent.

Stimulus package could have been better

Currently Professor Abhijeet Banerjee of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (FIT) said that he did not think that India’s economic stimulus package was sufficient. He said, “India’s economic stimulus was limited. This was an incentive from the banks. I think we could have done more. ”

Along with this, he said, “Incentive measures did not increase spending on consumption of low income people because the government was not willing to put money in the hands of these people.” Incentive package was announced. This included cash support from the RBI.

High inflation resulted in significant gains

Regarding inflation, Banerjee said that India’s growth strategy has been a closed economy. In this, the government creates a lot of demand, which increases inflation with high growth. He said, “India had a situation of high inflation and high growth rate for 20 years. The country has benefited a lot from stable high inflation in the last 20 years.

In response to a question related to printing additional notes by the Reserve Bank to meet the deficit, he said, “Financing the deficit is a good idea”.

Careful use of the word self-sufficient

Regarding the government’s self-reliant India campaign, he said that the word self-sufficient needs to be used carefully. He said, “If we try to buy raw materials from the domestic market, there will be problem with self-sufficiency. We need to become experts in the field in which we are good, only those goods should be imported.

Abhijeet said that India needs to be more competitive globally. Asked if he would like to work for the government, he responded positively. In response to the question, he said, “I will definitely consider. I am among those who have a concern for the welfare of India … We should keep away ideological differences. ”

