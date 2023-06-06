“I think it’s important that the series explores difficult issues in a sensible way and that people like me are represented in a beautiful, positive and empowering way,” says actress India Amarteifio (21), the youthful lead of the hit series. ‘Queen Charlotte’prequel to Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’.

—How has the experience of entering the world of ‘Bridgerton’ been like as a newcomer?

Very surreal. The world of ‘Bridgerton’ and its universe of fans are huge, so I knew that a lot was going to be expected of me. There’s a lot of eyes and pressure, but I really love it.

—How are this version of Charlotte and Queen Charlotte that we met in ‘Bridgerton’ with Golda Rosheuvel similar and different?

Young Charlotte does not have the confidence and security that Queen Golda has, nor does she enjoy the independence she later displays. She lacks many things that the more mature Charlotte gains as she makes her way into the monarchy. She would say that there are more differences than similarities. In terms of similarities, I think she’s still trying to break barriers, go against the grain, go out into the world and be different and daring.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bridgerton” 3: why Phoebe Dynevor will not be in the third season of the series?

—How did Golda’s portrayal and portrayal of Queen Charlotte and your relationship with her behind the scenes help create your own character?

Golda is wonderful, kind and understanding, and always willing to answer my questions. We got together to find a foundation, because Queen Charlotte isn’t talked about in Julia Quinn’s books, so Golda had to create her character’s past. And for me it was fascinating to listen to his interpretation from the place from which she believed the queen had emerged.

Scene. Amarteifio (Charlotte) and Corey Mylchreest (King George). Photo: diffusion

It made me very happy to know that we came from similar places. She had a very loving relationship with her mother, who was very used to the British countryside, to mansions and ranches. And, in my case, my mother is from the British countryside, so I am used to those houses and to marvel at them. It was very nice to have that shared experience.

—Could you tell us what it is and what the series tells about race, social classes and royalty?

The Great Experiment is a very relevant theme, exploring the merging of races and social classes. Basically, a group of people who were not suited to mix with another group of people are now being told they can merge, which of course is going to cause conflict. But in fact, this merger shows how similar these two groups are.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid” with Halle Bailey will show an empowered Ariel: she doesn’t need a prince

For me, as a brown person, it’s nice to see someone who looks like me, dressed so elegantly and holding so much power as opposed to a lot of other things I would see myself in that would not empower me and make me feel really bad. I think it’s very important for many people to be able to see themselves represented in such beautiful, powerful and confident ways, and by actors with such self-esteem, who play their characters without remorse.

—How was the process of physically becoming Queen Charlotte?

It takes about an hour each morning for those looks to be achieved. What I like the most about the hair and makeup is the fact that my hair texture is represented in a historical style. Being able to wear something that is so elegant and beautiful, and that also represents who I am… It’s a wig, of course, but it’s not straight. I can keep my curls and still be just as classy and bold, or even bolder, because it looks different. The jewels are precious but quite heavy. My favorite is the alliance, it has been my basic accessory; the moment I put it on is when I feel most in character and ready.

#India #Amarteifio #People #represented