India: almost 100 dead and thousands trapped by heavy rains

Aerial view of flooding in northern India
Aerial view of flooding in northern India
Authorities are working to rescue people stranded incommunicado in the country’s mountains.
At least 98 people have been killed in the past two weeks by torrential rains and flooding in northern India, while the authorities work to rescue thousands of people who are still trapped or incommunicado in the mountains, the regional government reported Thursday.
“So far, the total number of human losses since June 24 is 88 and the total number of missing persons is 16”the Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority reported.
To this balance is added a dozen deaths in neighboring Punjab, according to the region’s Finance Minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, to the Indian agency ANI.
