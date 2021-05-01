ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The corona numbers in India have been reaching new record values ​​every day for some time. On Saturday, the first German Air Force aircraft landed in New Delhi and brought help.

New Delhi – No country in the world is currently being hit as hard by the corona pandemic as India. In just one day, more than 400,000 new corona infections were registered – again a worldwide record. In addition, more than 3,500 people died in connection with Covid-19 during the same period. That comes from the figures of the Indian Ministry of Health from Saturday.

The reports of the past weeks and days from India suggest a dramatic situation. Hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded. In the South Asian country there is a lack of medical oxygen, drugs and corona vaccine doses – even though India is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world.

Corona in India: More than 400,000 new infections in just one day

In addition, there is an explosion in the number of new corona infections every day. In the country with its more than 1.3 billion inhabitants, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday (May 1st) a new sad high for the ninth day in a row. A total of 401,993 were infected with the coronavirus in just one day. More than 19 million people have been infected in India since the beginning of the pandemic. With almost 212,000 deaths, the country ranks fourth in the world behind the USA, Brazil and Mexico.

Medical oxygen is scarce in India. Relatives of Covid-19 patients stand in line to refill their empty bottles. © Naveen Sharma / dpa

According to a plan by the Indian government, all adults should be allowed to be vaccinated from this Saturday. However, several states reported that they were running out of corona vaccine doses or had already run out. So far, only those over 45 years of age have been entitled to a vaccination in India. According to the authorities, around ten percent of them have received at least one vaccine dose so far.

Corona in India: First aid arrived from Germany

Several countries have pledged their support to India in the fight against the corona pandemic, including Germany, the USA, Great Britain, Japan and Russia. First aid from Germany arrived in the Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday evening. Aid material and personnel were flown in on an Air Force aircraft.

On board the machine, which otherwise also flies Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and other members of the government, were 120 ventilators and 13 medical soldiers. Because of the increasing number of corona patients, medical oxygen is running out in many hospitals. The German soldiers are to set up a mobile oxygen production system for the Bundeswehr in India, instruct the staff of the local Red Cross and stay in the country for 14 days, said an air force spokesman. The system turns outside air into medical, high-percentage oxygen, which can then be bottled. It is to be delivered on Wednesday and Thursday by two transport planes. (ph / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Naveen Sharma