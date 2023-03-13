India | Abhay and Supriyo got married two years ago, but the law does not recognize it – That may change soon

Same-sex marriage is legalized in Asian countries only in Taiwan. In India, however, the rights of gender and sexual minorities have clearly improved over the past decade.

Indians Abhay Dang and Supriyo Chakraborty got married two years ago, but the law does not recognize the men as a married couple.

That may change soon, however, as India’s Supreme Court on Monday begins hearing petitions by several same-sex couples to recognize their marriages.

The petition of Dang, 36, and Chakraborty, 32, is one of those that the court decided to hear.

“We’ve been dreaming about it for a long time,” says Dang at the couple’s home in Hyderabad.

The couple’s wedding was arranged further away from the city in case the word spread and there were disturbances. There were policemen and orderlies protecting the wedding.

“We didn’t want to take any risks,” says Chakraborty.

The couple, who have been together for a decade, avoided legal sanctions when they got married, but they do not have the same rights as married heterosexual couples.

“Our relationship is as real as any other relationship. Why should we be denied these rights?” says Chakraborty.

Sexual and gender minorities rights have been improved in India over the past decade, largely through decisions of the Supreme Court.

In 2014, transgender people were recognized as a third gender in India. Three years later, the Supreme Court of India recognized sexual orientation as a matter that falls under the protection of privacy.

In 2018, the Supreme Court invalidated a colonial-era law that banned same-sex sex.

Last year, the Supreme Court decided that both unmarried and same-sex couples should have the right to social benefits.

However, the rights of sexual and gender minorities still face resistance in India from, among others, religious groups and India’s Hindu nationalist government.

Last year, a Supreme Court panel unanimously recommended an openly homosexual as a Supreme Court judge Saurabh Kirpal.

However, the government opposed the appointment based on concerns related to “national security”, citing, among other things, Kirpal’s sexual orientation and his “intimate relationship” with a foreigner.

If the legal process leads to the desired outcome of the minorities, India would become only the second Asian country after Taiwan whose law recognizes same-sex marriage.

Even if the Supreme Court decides in favor of recognizing same-sex unions, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s represented by the Indian People’s Party (BJP) can still put the wheels in the cart.

Last year, the party’s member of parliament Sushil Modi said that “same-sex marriage would wreak utter havoc with the delicate balance of privacy laws”. According to Modi, the issue would affect “the family, children and education”.

On Mayank Kalra and On Sougata Basu has a different experience about it. They had two children through surrogacy before the use of surrogacy was banned in 2021 for gender and sexual minorities and unmarried couples.

The Bengaluru-based family is “as ordinary and as full of love as anyone else’s”, say the fathers.

The couple believes that the recognition of same-sex marriages would contribute to the acceptance and normalization of rainbow families.