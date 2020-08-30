The Indian Ministry of Defense has confirmed its refusal to participate in the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff exercise. Reported by RIA News…

The reason for this step in the military department was called the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulties associated with its consequences, including the organization of logistics. New Delhi has already notified Moscow of the decision, noting that Russia and India remain close and privileged strategic partners.

As previously reported by the RF Ministry of Defense, representatives of five foreign countries will take part in the exercises. India was supposed to be represented by 200 military personnel.

On July 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a surprise check on the army. It involved 150 thousand soldiers. The Ministry of Defense clarified that the check was carried out to assess the level of training of the army, as well as to decide on the admission of associations and military units to the Caucasus-2020 exercise.